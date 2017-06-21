Allendale County School District sues to block state takeover

A rural school district is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to block the state superintendent of education from seizing control of the academically troubled district.

The State newspaper reports that the Allendale County School District filed motions with the South Carolina Supreme Court to block the takeover of the district’s operations by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Spearman made it public Monday that she is seizing control of the district which in turn would deny the local publicly elected school board authority to run the district.

According to the newspaper the district’s filings also includes South Carolina State House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, in their capacities as elected state government officials.

The filling states that the takeover is in violation of the state constitution.