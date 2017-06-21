Solar power comes to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Con Edison Solutions joined with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to launch a 4,320-panel, 1.38 megawatt fixed-tilt ground-mount solar array. The first of its kind at a South Carolina airfield.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s solar array is made possible by the South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) Bill Credit Agreement Program. Executive Director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Dan Mann told South Carolina Radio Network that under this program, SCE&G will issue a monthly bill credit to the airport at a pre-defined fixed rate per kilowatt-hour generated, which is expected to produce approximately $250,000 in annual bill credits for the airport over a 10-year term. “The power goes into the electric grid and then we get a credit from SCE&G on our utility bill,” Mann said.

Constructed on approximately five acres of land between two of the airport’s active runways, the solar farm is part of the airport’s Enhanced Construction Opportunities program, which includes the implementation of $60 million in capital improvement projects at the airport between 2010 and 2018. The projects are part of the airport’s effort to adopt environmentally-friendly programs while meeting its obligation to run as economically as possible by lowering energy costs.

Mann said that the project was about three years in the making. “At the time our legislature was working to make it possible with the support of SCE&G. So when the rules changed we got to work on it,”