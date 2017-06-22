GOP Healthcare bill could put many South Carolinians at risk of losing coverage

U.S. Senators released their American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Thursday which would repeal Obamacare and it could have big consequences for South Carolina.

The bill would look to phase out Medicaid by 2021 and remove the individual mandate that requires healthcare coverage. Palmetto Project executive Director Steve Skardon says rolling back Medicaid in South Carolina like the AHCA dictates could be devastating for many people across the state. The Palmetto Project works to connect low income workers with health care coverage through the government exchanges.

“We would have 200,000 people who would lose their ability to purchase health insurance, those are the people who have gained their health insurance under the Affordable Care Act,” said Skardon. “There is over a million South Carolinians who depend on Medicaid to cover their health care expenses.”

With just under 5 million residents in the state those loses could effect one-in-five people.

Skardon said that cuts to Medicaid in the ACHA would have the biggest impact on rural hospitals and their ability to serve the needs of their community.

“We have lots of rural hospitals in South Carolina that are completely dependent on being able to treat patients who are Medicaid eligible,” Skardon said. “Without reimbursement from Medicaid they can’t operate.”

Skardon says that the healthcare system in South Carolina relies on Medicaid for funding and without it, “you got a huge that is represented in South Carolina that will lose its access to healthcare.”