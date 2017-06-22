South Carolina Radio Network announces the departure of Kevin “K-Mac” McCrarey from the network.

Friday, June 23 will be Kevin McCrarey’s final day on-air with South Carolina Radio Network.

Kevin has expressed his desire to be able to spend more time with his wife and children and will “trade in his cleats” for a pair of dress shoes as he prepares to enter the business sector.

After earning his degree in broadcast journalism, Kevin started his career with the network and over the course of 15 years worked his way up to SCRN Sports Director. During his tenure, he covered everything from the Super Bowl to the Independence Bowl and was named Sportscaster of the Year. Kevin is also well-known to fans of SportsTalk as Phil Kornblut’s sidekick and sparring partner.

Phil Kornblut says, “It’s certainly sad for us on SportsTalk and at South Carolina Radio Network to see K-Mac leave after giving so much over the past 17 years. He came to us first as an intern and over the years developed into one of the most listened to and followed sportscasters in the state. He is exactly what you want in a news organization, a no-nonsense journalist who always sought out the facts. On a personal note, K-Mac was a great friend to all and is a tremendous husband and father. His willingness to donate a kidney to aid his ailing step-daughter speaks volumes about his character. He will be missed in many ways around our organization and around the state.”

K-Mac’s strong passion, opinions and work ethic have been a key to the current success of our sports product, and we know he will be greatly missed by listeners around the state. We will fill the position with an experienced sports broadcaster, as we continue to serve our stations and listeners with the best all-around sports programming in South Carolina.