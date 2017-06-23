Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth file request on South Carolina reactor construction project

Opponents of the expansion of two nuclear reactors at South Carolina Electric and Gas operated VC Summer plant in Fairfield County filed a complaint Thursday about the project with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Senior Adviser of the group Friends of the Earth, Tom Clements, told South Carolina Radio Network it’s an effort to get more information from all the parties involved. “We believe that this problem is really going to impact the ratepayers and the economy of the state needs to be fully aired in public right now,” said Clements.

He said the filing in the public interest and will help break the vow of silence by decision makers who do not want the public to be aware of the depth of the financial crisis. “Things are going on behind the scenes of the Public Service Commission, SCE&G, the Office of Regulatory Staff are not really talking about the project or presenting any information,” Clements said.

“It’s really an effort to try to get more information about what’s going on with what I believe is a real debacle, so the public can make decisions about supporting the project or not, said Clements

The announcement of the filing was made Thursday by the South Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth outside the Public Service Commission office in Columbia.