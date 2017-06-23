University of South Carolina gets in-kind grant from Siemens Corporation worth $628 million

The University of South Carolina is receiving an in-kind grant from Siemens Corporation designed to help train the next generation of engineers.

The university will get to use hardware and software from Siemens worth $628 million. University President Harris Pastides at the announcement Thursday said the grant is phenomenal. “Today is one of the most important days in modern history of the University of South Carolina,” told the crowd.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the two entities joining forces will have a wide ranging impact. “Cannot imagine the results, the impact that this going to have not only on the future our state, but on the future of our country. It is a great partnership,” McMaster said.

“The faculty will be able to experiment and I hope with Siemens push the boundaries of what this software can do,” Pastides said.

The grant gives the university access to software and hardware for College of Engineering and Computing and the McNAIR Center for Aerospace Innovation and Research.