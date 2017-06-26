BMW to invest $600 million creating more jobs in Spartanburg County

BMW said it will invest another $600 million at their Spartanburg County plant in Greer and create another 1,000 jobs here over the next four years.

The company makes the announcement of the expansion at its celebration of 25 years in South Carolina.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that the addition of the new jobs would bring BMW’s total workforce to 10,000 in Spartanburg County.

Company officials emphasized the German automaker’s commitment to the state.

BMW produces 1,400 vehicles a day and is slated to produce 450,000 vehicles a year. More than 70 percent of the BMW’s made in South Carolina are exported around the world to 140 different markets the company said.

BMW announced that it would build its North American plant in Spartanburg County on June 22, 1992. The plant went operational in 1994.