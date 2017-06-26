Claflin University receives rare National Science Foundation grant for cancer research

A Claflin University professor has received an exceptionally rare National Science Foundation for the historically-black Orangeburg school.

Dr. Ananda Mondal told South Carolina Radio Network he is developing software that will aid in the battle against cancer. “It will help in preventing cancer directly and it will indirectly help in diagnosing and treating cancer,” Dr. Modal said.

The project is titled “CAREER-RUI: NetDA, Protein Network-Based Software for Disease Analysis Using Cliques, Bipartite Graphs, and Diffusion Kernels.”

His research will investigate and analyze how the disease progresses at the protein-network level. “to identify people who might develop cancer in the future,”Mondal said.

The $550,000 National Science Foundation research grant is very rare for a liberal arts university such as Claflin. Mondal said it’s almost unheard of for the Orangburg school.

The grant includes a critical outreach component that allows high school students to work on the project. Mondal hopes the project will help develop a pipeline for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).