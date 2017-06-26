Haley tweets about being target of ‘hateful’ jeers on Pride Parade route

Former South Carolina governor and current United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley took to social media to express her disappointment after she said she and her family were booed near New York City’s Gay Pride Parade Sunday evening.

FOX Carolina reports that she, her husband, their son and friends were leaving a restaurant on the Pride Parade route when they received jeers and “hateful” comments.

“Disrespect and hate will never accomplish anything,” Haley said. “Our country is better than this.” Haley posted on Twitter.

During her time as governor Haley opposed same-sex marriage legislation saying marriage should be between a man and a woman.

This is the first time the Pride Parade has been held with Donald Trump as president.

The State newspaper reports that Pride leaders are concerned about President Trump’s agenda and this year the parade was headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration.

Grand marshals included the American Civil Liberties Union were chosen to represent facets of a resistance movement.