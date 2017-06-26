University of South Carolina to increase tuition

Tuition will go up yet again for students at the University of South Carolina, by the steepest rate in six years.

The school’s board of trustees approved the changes for the 2017-18 academic year at its meeting Friday. The changes include a 3.46 percent increase for the Columbia campus, a 3 percent increase for the four-year comprehensive campuses and the online Palmetto College.

USC said that next academic year’s tuition increases are still below the national average for tuition inflation, although its overall $12,264 tuition for in-state students is among the higher rates in the Southeast.

The board laid some blame for the increase on the state for not providing more money to higher education. “It’s an unfortunate reality that in the absence of additional state funding, tuition increases are one of the only tools available to cover rising costs and ensure USC continues to provide a world-class educational experience to its students,” Board Chairman John C. von Lehe Jr. said in a release Friday. “The University has been and will continue to be a good steward of the funds invested in us by the state, students and donors. The University has consistently been named among the most efficient institutions of higher education in the country.”

The increase equates to instate students paying $410 more next year (in addition to various fees not included in the tuition price). Out-of-state students will pay $1,082 more next year, for $32,364 overall.