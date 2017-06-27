Feds investigate how Todd Kohlhepp got weapons

Federal officials want to know how a South Carolina serial killer was able to collect a cache of weapons years after a kidnapping conviction made it illegal for him to buy guns.

According The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating Todd Kohlhepp’s ability to get the weapons.

In 1987 Kohlhepp was convicted raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint.

Kohlhepp was sentenced to life in prison last month after he pleaded guilty to killing seven people. He was arrested last fall after a missing woman was rescued from a shipping container on his Spartanburg County property.

The newspaper reports that Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said investigators think he was able to get most of the weapons through straw purchases.