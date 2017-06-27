Passenger volume increases at Charleston International Airport

Passenger volume rose in May at Charleston International Airport, breaking previous records as the number of visitors to the Holy City continues to rise significantly.

The airport released the numbers Tuesday.

Enplanements, or the number of people boarding a flight, reached 193,095 at the Charleston airport in May. That’s a 58 percent increase from five years ago. Deplanements, or the number of people arriving in Charleston, reached 189,924 people, which is a 55 percent increase in five years.

The Charleston airport claims it pumps more than $1 billion into the region’s economy through the jobs at its terminal and those created as a result of air travelers.

From January through May, 1.6 million people have flown in and out of Charleston International in 2017 via its six airlines: Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue, United and Alaska.