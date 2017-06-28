New wind turbine research facility planned for Clinton

Laurens County will be the site of a new wind turbine research and development facility.

GE Renewable Energy announced Monday it will place the facility at an existing site in Clinton. The $29 million project will test prototype bearing designs and next-generation bearing technology for GE’s Onshore Wind business. The company said it plans to create 17 new jobs when it begins operations next year.

“The highly skilled workforce and proximity to other GE facilities makes this an ideal location to continue our research as we work to provide sustainable, reliable, affordable energy for everyone,” GE’s Onshore Wind President and CEO Pete McCabe said in a statement.

GE will also expand a spec building at the Clinton I-26 Commerce Park to make room for the facility. The company already makes wind turbines at its Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Greenville.

Laurens County did not offer any tax incentives, according to Laurens County Development Corporation executive director Jonathan Coleman.

“To be able to attract one of the most well-recognized and largest companies in the world to the county and be able to have that logo on a sign in the county is a huge win,” Coleman told South Carolina Radio Network. “It kind of validates us as a place to do business when you have somebody like General Electric located here.”