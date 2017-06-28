Samsung to open appliance plant in Newberry County

Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County. The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung’s most popular home appliances and is expected to create over 900 local jobs by 2020. This is the latest in a series of investments expanding Samsung’s U.S. holdings and operations.

Samsung began contemplating an expansion of its U.S. production base nearly three years ago and started discussions with South Carolina in the fall of 2016. The company ultimately selected the Newberry County site for its high-skilled workforce, robust supply chain and transportation infrastructure and commitment to public-private partnerships.

When fully operational, the plant will employ workers across a broad range of advanced manufacturing roles, including craftsmen, operators, engineers and other both technical and non-technical positions.

The facility will produce home appliances including washing machines from early next year.

Samsung already operates a call center in Greenville that supports 800 full time and contracted jobs.