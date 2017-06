Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Samsung Electronics will open a plant in Newberry County, creating over 900 new jobs.

— Just up Interstate 26, Laurens County will be the site of a new wind turbine research and development facility.

— Police responding to a Folly Beach bar say a man died in their custody after a fight.

— A watchdog group says UN Ambassador and former SC governor Nikki Haley may have violated the Hatch Act.