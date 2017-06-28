Suspension set aside for Duncan slaughterhouse after changes made

Federal regulators have lifted the suspension for a slaughterhouse in Duncan which began after a hog there was shot, electrocuted and stabbed while still alive.

The Spartanburg Herald Journal first reported the Department of Agriculture issued a notice of suspension last month for Foster’s Meats in Duncan after inspectors visiting the plant on May 22 watched employees shoot a hog in the head twice with a .22-caliber rifle. It did not kill the pig because the gun was pointed in the wrong location and instead caused the pig to react by stepping backwards.

Employees attempted to stun the pig, but the animal was still conscious as it was hoisted and its throat cut, but it did not bleed out. The inspectors said the hog was then lowered back to the floor and shot twice more in the head, finally causing its death.

Federal regulations require an animal be unconscious before it’s hoisted or cut. In their report, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) inspectors noted the pig had not been properly secured in the “stun chute,” which is used to knock the animals unconscious and unable to feel pain.

Foster’s submitted a corrective plan a day later, but the USDA said it did not go far enough. The agency also rejected a second plan before accepting a May 25 submission. The company said its staff have been retrained on properly using a rifle and stunner to incapacitate a hog and on making sure the animal is properly stunned. The plant must also ensure its guns are better maintained.

The USDA sent a letter to Foster’s on May 26 indicating the suspension was “in abeyance,” or set aside until inspectors could review if changes were made.