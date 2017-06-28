USC professor: Medicaid increases not as big under GOP plan

A former president of the National Insurance Information Institute says that one of the biggest differences in the stalled Senate GOP health care bill is are changes in how Medicaid is financed.

University of South Carolina finance professor Robert Hartwig told South Carolina Radio Network that, while the Republican proposal would not cut Medicaid, the spending increases to the program would be less than under the current law.

“It effectively takes us back to where Medicaid was prior to ‘Obamacare,’” Hartwig said.

“Ultimately what is going to happen here is if the Senate plan is approved or something close to the Senate plan is approved, we will see a backing away from the Medicaid entitlements that are really the hallmark of Obamacare,” he said.

While many perceive Medicaid as an entitlement program for the poor, 61 percent of Medicaid spending benefits the elderly and disabled, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Under the proposed plan some in South Carolina who currently puchase plans on the health insurance exchanges created by the 2010 law would have to pay more for coverage. It would also give states the option to change their coverage plans to receive lump block grant payments instead of the current reimbursement method.