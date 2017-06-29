Citadel president announces retirement

The president of the Citadel announced Wednesday he will retire from the military academy next year.

Lt. Gen. John Rosa has led the Charleston-based school since 2006, when he returned to his alma mater after serving as superintendent of the Air Force Academy.

“The Citadel will be celebrating its rich heritage and 175th anniversary in the 2017-18 academic year and will continue to produce principled leaders far into the future,” Rosa said in his announcement. “It has been my honor to serve my alma mater and a privilege for Donna and me to see our young men and women go forth putting service above self in the military, private enterprise, public institutions and in the pursuit of advanced degrees.”

He will serve out the rest of his contract, which expires on June 30, 2018.

Under Rosa’s leadership, the school was ranked first among Public College for its size in the South by U.S. News & World Report for six years in a row. He also oversaw two separate capital campaigns which raised more than $300 million for the school during his tenure, according to the Citadel’s website.

However, he also struggled to take on the Citadel’s hazing culture, including a 2015 crackdown when 19 serious cases of abuse were found. He also tried to stamp out sex harassment or assault as the tradition-heavy school began accepting more female students.

The Citadel was also criticized for how it handled an internal investigation into Louis “Skip” Reville, a former summer camp counselor at the school who admitted molesting nearly two dozen underage victims. While ReVille’s time at the school predated Rosa’s leadership, the school was criticized for not thoroughly reviewing a 2007 complaint against ReVille.

However, an outside review found Rosa was not personally aware of the complaint’s details until after it had become public knowledge in 2011. After ReVille’s case dominated Charleston newspaper headlines, Rosa moved to reform the school’s reporting practices and partnered the Citadel with the Darkness to Light nonprofit,