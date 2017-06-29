Judge denies ACLU attorneys unrestricted access to Spartanburg County jail inmates

A federal judge denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union for its attorneys to have unrestricted access to inmates at the Spartanburg County jail during its ongoing lawsuit over that access.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports a U.S. magistrate denied a request for a preliminary injunction by the ACLU during its lawsuit against the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The civil rights group had sued the jail over its policy against inmates seeing any attorneys other than their own personal lawyers. The ACLU said it was investigating potential civil rights violations when jail staff prevented any further contact with inmates.

The injunction had sought permission to continue the in-person visits with inmates until the court rules on its lawsuit.

According to the newspaper, an attorney representing the county jail Todd Darwin insisted the county is not trying to prevent contact with inmates, but is concerned with the safety and security when visitors arrive.