AAA Carolinas expects recorded number of South Carolinians will take to the roads Independence Day

AAA Carolinas expects 630,000 South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day weekend.

Group spokeswoman Tiffany Wright told South Carolina Radio Network they are predicting 2017 will be marked as the most traveled Independence Day holiday weekend ever.

“It’s going to be a busy time. It’s just keeps growing and growing. So this is going to be a historic Independence Day,” she said.

The holiday travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

Gas prices have been declining in June, a result of strong oil production in the U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in. South Carolina is also eight cents less per-gallon than in 2016 at $1.94. However, South Carolina drivers will see a slight bump up in prices as a two cent tax increase on gasoline takes effect on July 1.

AAA Carolinas expects to rescue more than 11,000 drivers this upcoming weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out.

Wright also said to put the phone down, disconnect and be an alert driver. “I always try to reiterate this, don’t be in a hurry to get anywhere fast,” she said. “We’re all trying to get to our destination when we’re talking about road travel.”