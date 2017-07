Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— South Carolina’s first gas tax increase in 30 years takes effect Saturday.

— A Greenville County jail officer has fired after his arrest for buying a half kilogram of meth from an undercover agent.

— Two men have died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster.

— A woman is facing a drunk driving charge after North Charleston police say she hit a power pole and closed all four lanes of a major thoroughfare.