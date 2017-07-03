Longtime trooper becomes first African-American Highway Patrol chief

A longtime Highway Patrol trooper who has spent the past 14 years as captain will become the first African-American to lead the agency.

The Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Col. Christopher Williamson will replace current Col. Michael Oliver. Oliver is retiring after 35 years at the Highway Patrol, including the past six at the helm.

“This is both an exciting and bittersweet day,” DPS Director Leroy Smith said in a statement. “We welcome an enthusiastic and visionary leader in Col. Williamson. But we will miss Col. Oliver who has led the Highway Patrol with strength and integrity – often through difficult seasons for law enforcement in our state and nation.”

Williamson was first promoted to captain in 2003. He initially led Troop 7 in the Orangeburg region, before his transfer to Troop Six around Charleston in 2009. He was promoted two years later after Oliver’s appointment and managed the patrol’s daily operations.

“With this new role comes great responsibility to the citizens and visitors of this state and to the troopers and civilian personnel of the Highway Patrol,” Williamson said in his own statement. “My primary goals are to continue creative enforcement and safety education efforts to reduce highway fatalities and collisions; to work diligently to ensure our men and women are recruited, retained and compensated fairly for the dangerous and difficult job they do; and to continue to enhance our relationships with the communities we serve.”

Williamson comes into office at a time the Highway Patrol faces increased criticism from state legislators, who say they are concerned with trooper shortages and surveys which found low morale among troopers. The House Legislative Oversight Committee even went so far as to call for Smith’s resignation in April, a call both he and Gov. Henry McMaster rebuffed. Members of the House even voted to eliminate Smith’s salary in their version of the budget, but senators reinserted the money.