Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack

A Conway man accused of buying a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack in the style of Dylann Roof has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to WMBF-TV an examination of Benjamin McDowell will determine if he is presently suffering from a severe mental disease or defect and is able to understand the nature and quality of the wrongfulness of his acts.

The screening could also determine if McDowell was legally insane at the time of his actions, according to an order filed in a U.S. District Court two weeks ago.

McDowell is accused of using Facebook to post an anti-Semitic rant referencing convicted Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof and claiming other white supremacists were unwilling to take the same steps as the convicted church shooter.

McDowell bought a handgun and hollow-point bullets from an undercover FBI agent on Feb. 14. Investigators say he planned to attack a Myrtle Beach synagogue.

His case will take place in the next term of the U.S. District Court in Florence on July 27.