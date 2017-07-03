SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Columbia Police have arrested a man after more than 100 graves were vandalized at a cemetery this weekend.

— An Anderson family is filing a lawsuit after they said the city unfairly seized nearly two acres of their land to build a sewer pump station.

— A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of planning to commit attacks in what he called “the spirit of Dylann Roof.”

— College of Charleston researchers say a fossilized skull found in the Wando River 11 years ago is from an entirely new species of ancient whales.