South Carolina Electric and Gas is developing solar facility at its corporate campus

South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) is developing a 1.62 megawatt solar facility next to its corporate campus in Lexington County.

Vice President of Customer Relations Danny Kassis told South Carolina Radio Network the move continues the utility’s renewable energy growth.

“Now this renewable generation is another aspect of that portfolio that we think we’ll develop over time,” said Kassis.

He said the electric produced by the solar cells will be used by consumers. “The way the configuration works is that we’ll actually put energy onto the grid,” he said. “So it will be on the distribution system.”

The solar facility will be located in Cayce adjacent to the corporate campus of SCE&G’s parent company SCANA Corporation. The utility said it will produce enough energy to power more than 250 homes.

SCE&G has selected TIG Sun Energy IV to build the facility in Cayce’s Otarre development corridor. TIG will finance, own and operate the solar facility and has engaged Hannah Solar Government Services to engineer, design and build it.

They expect to complete the facility in November.