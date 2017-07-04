Columbia resident with ovarian cancer urges senators to reject health care proposal

A 32-year-old Columbia resident who has Stage 3 ovarian cancer was in Washington last week to speak with senators urging them to reject the currently on-hold Republican health care proposal.

Maria Stallworth told South Carolina Radio Network that the bill could hit rural hospitals really hard, as scaled-back Medicaid reimbursements could impact the revenue for small hospitals.

“This bill is going to have a major impact on at least a quarter of our population in South Carolina,” Stallworth said. “We do have a lot of rural areas.”

“I’m talking to my senators and asking them respectfully and urging them to vote no on this immoral bill,” Stallworth said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, decided to hold off on a full Senate vote until after the Fourth of July break to try and build up stronger support for the bill in his chamber.

Many such as Stallworth, who has health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges, are also worried it the ACA (also known as “Obamacare”) may be repealed without a replacement.

She said she found comfort through the most difficult times because she knew she’d have access to insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Now, Stallworth is concerned for her own future and the financial burden she will put on her family.