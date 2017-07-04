SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Berkeley County residents are petitioning local leaders to ban swimming in the Tailrace Canal after nearly a dozen drowning deaths in recent years.

— State Election Commission officials are deciding whether to grant a White House commission request for information on all registered voters.

— A Democratic challenger for Congressman Mark Sanford held his official launch party last week.

— U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan pushes for tougher response to immigration “sanctuary cities.”