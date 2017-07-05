Limits on deer hunting take effect before season opener

Hunters now face limits on the amount of deer they can take in a season after new regulations went into place last weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the new deer regulations into effect on July 1. It was part of a law approved by legislators and signed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley last year. DNR Deer Program Coordinator Charles Ruth said the new rules will simultaneously better regulate the deer population while still allowing hunters a high harvest potential.

Under the new regulations, all hunters must possess a tag for each deer they harvest. According to DNR Deer program coordinator Charles Ruth, “All deer that are harvested must have a tag on them, period.”

Each hunter with a a hunting license and a big game permit will receive three antlered buck tags and eight date-specific antlerless deer. Hunters can apply for four additional antlerless deer tags and two additional antlered tags with the DNR but the antlered deer must have at least four points or a 12-inch spread.

Ruth said hunters who already purchased a hunting license and big game hunting permit will get their tags in the mail.

“The important thing for resident hunters to understand is that, if they already have a hunting license, that is going to be valid during the deer season they’re in line to receive their free base set of tags.”

Those tags will come to the mailing address associated with the hunting license. Ruth cautions hunters who are waiting until the last minute to apply for their license.

“It is going to be 7-10 days before these tags come to you in the mail,” said Ruth. “Allow time before you go deer hunting for the mail to run because we are going to mail these tags just like we do for turkey tags.”

Hunters with lifetime licenses will need to apply to receive their tags each year. DNR will not automatically send deer tags to each lifetime hunter.

The rule extends to all types of hunters. Deer taken with a bow or other primitive weapons must comply with the tag system. These rules also apply to any hunter that uses DNR Wildlife Management Areas.

The deer season opens for archers in August and for guns on October 10.

For more information on the new deer tag system visit SC DNR’s website.