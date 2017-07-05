Greenville Health System-Palmetto Health partnership plan raises concerns

The Greenville Health System-Palmetto Health partnership plan is raising some concerns about cost and quality.

The Greenville News reports that health care analysts said there needs to be a bit of caution because there are consequences of hospital consolidation. The biggest worry is that health care costs would go up as a result of the partnership.

The proposed partnership would create a new company that would serve 1.2 million patients a year, bring in $3.9 billion in annual revenue, employ more than 28,000 and would cover half of South Carolina.

According to the newspaper a 2012 study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation determined that hospital mergers usually result in higher prices for services and care no matter where they occur. The report said that increases exceed 20 percent in concentrated markets.

Greenville Health System however said that the two hospitals are not merging, but instead the end result would be the creation of a new company that will handle only strategic and financial matters. Each hospital would remain as a separate, independent legal entity, so assumptions about cost and quality don’t apply to their situation under the planned partnership.