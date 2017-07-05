USC partners with state education department on students with learning disabilities

Improving the way schools across South Carolina identify and help children with learning disabilities is the focus of a new research project between the University of South Carolina and the state Department of Education.

USC neuropsychologist Dr. Scott Decker told South Carolina Radio Network the program will take a look at how all school districts in the state identify and assist students with learning disabilities in grades kindergarten through third grade.

“There are federal guidelines that have been put in place that mandate that all schools identify and give appropriate educational intervention to kids with learning disabilities,” said Decker.

Decker said USC is working to assess all school districts in the state. “It’s a partnership with the Office of Special Education who is very interested in implementing a kind of science and evidence based research to help children in South Carolina,” he said.

He said that the program will also help discouraged parents. “Who often times are very frustrated with schools who are unable or even unwilling in some instances, to identify kids with learning disabilities,” said Decker.

The program is funded with a three-year, $738,000 grant from the state Department of Education.