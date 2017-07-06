Study: Medicaid disproportionately important to seniors in SC’s rural areas

A new study from Georgetown University’s Rural Health Policy Project found there is a six percentage point difference in the share of elderly covered by Medicaid who live in small towns and rural areas compared to metro areas in South Carolina.

Georgetown research professor Joan Alker told South Carolina Radio Network that any changes in the program would affect a specific group of South Carolina’s elderly population.

“In South Carolina, Medicaid is actually playing a disproportionate role in small towns and rural areas,” Alker said.

She said any changes to Medicaid would have an impact on South Carolina’s rural hospitals and nursing homes. “South Carolina actually ranked third in the country with respect to a greater share of seniors in small towns and rural areas that do rely on Medicaid,” she said.

Alker said Medicaid also supplements many seniors’ Medicare coverage. “Medicaid also pays for services to allow seniors to love in their homes independently,” said Alker.

The U.S. Senate could take a vote ths summer on legislation which could affect the Medicaid program in their efforts to repeal Obamacare. A Senate GOP proposal would significantly scale back scheduled Medicaid increases under the 2010 law. Instead, Medicaid would be converted from a pay-as-you-go reimbursement system into block grants given to states which allow those states flexibility on current rates.