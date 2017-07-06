After state election commission rejects White House voter data request, SCGOP chair says he’ll get it himself

South Carolina’s Election Commission on Thursday said it would not grant a White House advisory commission’s request for a list of all voters’ names, ages and when individuals voted. But the state’s Republican Party chairman indicated within an hour of the announcement he would use his rights as a registered voter to obtain the information himself.

The commission rejected the White House request on the grounds that state law bars an out-of-state entity from requesting such information. However, spokesman Chris Whitmire noted the same law requires the commission provide the data to any state residents who request it and pay a maximum $2,500 fee.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said he would do just that. “As a SC resident & voter, I’m purchasing voter data from (the Election Commission) for review by Pres. Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” he tweeted. “It is a critical function of self-government for voters to have confidence in the integrity of our voting process.”

Earlier this week, the White House commission’s Vice Chair Kris Kobachs asked state officials in a letter to provide registered voters’ names, dates of birth, political party, last four Social Security digits, elections voted in since 2006, voting status, felony convictions, registration in other states, military status and overseas voting. Kobachs indicated federal officials could analyze the patterns to detect possible fraud.

However, state law still limits the information McKissick would be able to request. South Carolina does not record party affiliations (although it does track whenever a voter participates in a party primary). The state also keeps confidential portions of Social Security numbers and any individual voter’s criminal history. The Election Commission is allowed to sell information on names, age and which elections a voter cast ballots, but the buyer must be a registered South Carolina voter.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson condemned the move, arguing there is little evidence of voter fraud to justify turning over sensitive information. Robertson claimed the data rolls could used for partisan purposes. “The possession of such sensitive information by this disgraceful group endangers our civil liberties, threatens our voting rights, and undermines confidence in our elections,” he said in a release. “South Carolina Democrats, independents, and Republicans who put country over party will continue to fight so that all eligible South Carolinians can exercise their right to vote, which previous generations sacrificed so much to secure.”

But McKissick insisted opponents’ concerns were overblown. “So they’re not worried about their state government or every marketer from New York to California having copies of the very same information to do everything from sell you magazines to widgets,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “But they don’t want to make it available to investigate potential voter fraud. That seems a little silly to me.”

Political parties often request the data after an election to track turnout and determine how to hone their efforts for the next cycle. The state does not release who individuals voted for in the election.

Whitmire said state law does not allow voter registration or participation data to be used for commercial purposes, but added there is little agency officials can do once a voter obtains the information.

“We’re required to provide this information to any South Carolina voter who requests it,” he said. “We can’t control what a voter does after they have the list. We do inform them of state laws that prohibit the use of this information for commercial purposes, but what a voter does with it after they have it we have no control over that.”