Trump Administration reopens South Atlantic to possible oil, natural gas search

The federal government this week began accepting public comments on a proposed offshore oil drilling plan that could impact areas off South Carolina.

It comes as the Interior Department follows President Donald Trump’s request that it reconsider a five-year plan crafted for the South Atlantic under President Obama’s Administration last year which closed off the region to oil and natural gas efforts.

Monday’s listing in the Federal Register starts a lengthy process for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to craft a new five-year plan for offshore drilling rights leases. The agency left the Atlantic Ocean out of its 2017-2022 plan. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also announced Monday it had extended its own public comment period on whether to allow five companies to conduct survey operations which could potentially harm marine mammals.

“America must put the energy needs of American families and businesses first and continue implementing a plan that ensures energy security and economic vitality for decades to come,” Trump’s executive order stated.

But many coastal mayors across South Carolina are vowing to oppose any drilling efforts just as adamantly as they did before the Interior Department’s plan last year.

“Any time you have an impact on that pristine asset we have, in which we’ve invested literally millions investing infrastructure for fishing and tourism, that puts it all at risk,” Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling told South Carolina Radio Network.

Gov. Henry McMaster has also personally come out opposed to the possibility of drilling-related infrastructure constructed along the South Carolina coastline. Other opponents question where South Carolina’s coastline — already either largely developed or protected by national wildlife refuges and government parks — could even host the facilities necessary to support offshore rigs.

Currently, analysts believe any oil deposits off the South Atlantic would not be feasible for the petroleum industry to retrieve. But supporters say, if oil or natural gas is discovered, the resulting operations could create thousands of jobs in the state.

NOAA originally planned to finish its public comment period for seismic surveys on Thursday. However, the agency announced Monday it would extend the deadline until July 21. Five companies are seeking permission to use seismic “air guns” to send to send sonic blasts through the ocean’s depths and measures the echo to map out the bottom for possible oil or gas deposits.

The devices have been used for decades in the Gulf of Mexico, but conservation groups argue the blasts can harm whales, dolphins or other marine life. However, the industry maintains there is no conclusive research to show such harm. NOAA has said the survey companies will need to take additional steps to limit the impact on wildlife even if the surveys are eventually authorized.

State regulators have already approved three permits outside of the federal application process before the Interior Department ultimately rejected them at the federal level.