Be careful exercising in extreme South Carolina heat

High heat and humidity should not be an excuse for not exercising. But they do mean those working out in the sun should do it safely.

Forecasters expect another hot next few days after an exceptionally warm week, with high tempatures predicted to top 90 degrees across the entire state on both Friday and Saturday.

University of South Carolina exercise science professor Susan Yeargin told South Carolina Radio Network there are times to avoid working outdoors during extreme heat.

“The easiest thing to do is do your best to avoid between 10 (a.m.) and 5 (p.m.) while working out,” she said. “If can do before 10 or after 5 is best.”

She said if you must work out during those hours, then do not hold it outdoors.

“I would say if people are working out outside, outside of ten and five, work out in shaded areas,” Yeargin said.

She said staying hydrated is always important. “When we’re talking about hydration, people should always make sure that they drink enough so that their body can function,” she said.