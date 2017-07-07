Two hospitalized after Greenwood County plane crash

A pilot and passenger were hospitalized but expected to survive after a small airplane crash near the Greenwood County Airport on Friday.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said the small Cessna plane crashed as it approached the airport around 7:30 a.m. Responding emergency crews secured the wreckage and found two people with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

The plane crashed into a wooded area just outside the Leath Correctional Institution. Deputies said the women’s prison was not affected.

The Index Journal newspaper reports the plane is registered to a local resident, but that resident was not aboard during Friday’s crash.

Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board investigators will take over the scene and investigate potential causes for the crash.