The eclipse could end up being overcast in parts of South Carolina.

The sky for the Aug. 21 eclipse could end up being overcast in parts of South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports the federal National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) has forecast and produced a map that combines the path of the eclipse and historical cloud patterns for Aug. 21.

The findings suggest the coasts could be prone to cloudier conditions and more clouds could be a reality as the eclipse travels across the country east of the Mississippi River.

According to NCEI the narrow band of land that will experience the eclipse in its totality in South Carolina are Clemson at 75 percent, Greer 65 percent, Charleston 53 percent and Columbia at 43 percent for likely favorable viewing conditions.

The higher the percentage, the better the chance that the skies will be clear enough for the eclipse to be seen totally.

The best chance for cloud-free viewing is in Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska.

A solar eclipse occurs whenever the moon’s orbit takes it directly between the Earth and the sun. For those in the moon’s shadow, the sky will briefly go dark until the moon’s orbit moves past the sun.