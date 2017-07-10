New federal grant will help preserve site of last major Revolutionary War battle in South Carolina

A new federal grant will help several historical groups acquire land in Orangeburg County which was the site of South Carolina’s last major Revolutionary War battle.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs near modern-day Eutawville was technically a British victory, but the army suffered huge losses in killed, wounded and captured that the remaining British Army eventually fell back first to Moncks Corner, then to Charleston and did not march across South Carolina for the rest of the war. While not well-known today, it was considered a major battle at the time. The official state song “Carolina” even references it in the line “Say how thy elder children bled/And point to Eutaw’s battle-bed.”

The National Park Service announced last week it will grant more than $128,000 through its “American Battlefields” program to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to help preserve the three-acre site. The South Carolina Battleground Trust and the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust are also involved in the project.

Battleground Trust director Doug Bostick said the plan involves buying the site of a former steakhouse which would’ve been in the center of the fight. Bostick said the group has contracts on three other sites and is trying to buy other properties.

“If we don’t preserve these now, we’re never again going to have an opportunity like we do today,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “A great many of these Revolutionary War sites are still on undeveloped land.”

Bostick said the plan would demolish the former Chef’s Choice Steakhouse, which went out of business several years ago. The site is located roughly two miles east of Eutawville and would have been near where the American and British/Loyalist forces first engaged. The entire battlefield takes up nearly 600 acres. A small parcel of land known as “Eutaw Springs Battleground Park” is a half-mile to the east of the steakhouse. The existing park includes a monument to the battle and several historical markers. The site is owned by state power utility Santee Cooper.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs occurred in September 1781, just weeks before American troops surrounded and trapped a much larger British force in Yorktown, Virginia. Roughly 2,200 American troops attacked a British encampment of nearly 2,000 soldiers just south of what is now Lake Marion in the battle. While initially successful, the attack halted after the American troops were unable to take an occupied brick house at the edge of the battlefield (some troops also broke ranks to plunder the British tents). The “redcoat” units regrouped and pushed the American force back. Although winning the day, the British lost more than 40 percent of their force to death, injuries or capture. American casualties were between 500-600 men.

The Battlefield Trust hopes to create a phone app which will inform users about this site and others across central South Carolina. The “Liberty Trail” app would show dozens of sites with Revolutionary War significance from Lancaster to Moncks Corner, following major Colonial-era routes.

“We’re going to stay engaged and interpret these sites,” Bostick said. “We’re not just going to set it up, put up a static sign and a marker and leave.”