Gov. McMaster urging Congress to repeal Obamacare

Gov. Henry McMaster is urging Congress to repeal Obamacare.

In a letter sent this week to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, McMaster states he supports capping Medicaid at reasonable levels, and giving states the flexibility to cut costs on their own.

The South Carolina governor said the alternative to replacing the health care law is a simple repeal. “The cost increases resulting from this top-down, one-size-fits-all approach have resulted in higher insurance premiums and rising health care costs,” the letter said. “We must fix this problem before it’s too late.”

The governor said voters elected President Donald Trump and Republican majorities in Congress on promises that they would implement a cost-effective, free market replacement for Obamacare.

Legislation proposed by both the House and Senate address some of his concerns, the letter stated, such as abolishing the individual and employer mandates and providing a “free-market accommodation” for pre-existing conditions.

McMaster joined a lawsuit against Obamacare during his time as state attorney general. In his letter, he notes that South Carolina consumers on the federally-supervised health insurance exchanges saw an average 45 percent rate increase in premiums. He said that led to canceled coverage.