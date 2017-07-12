SC Ports Authority reports record year for container traffic

South Carolina ports officials say they set a record for containers handled at the state’s terminals this past fiscal year.

The State Ports Authority announced Wednesday its facilities moved 2.14 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) between July 2016 and June 2017, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year’s container volumes. That included a record high for the month of June, with 183,237 TEUs last month.

“We had a very strong fiscal year, reflective of a capable and hard-working SCPA team and entire maritime community,” said President and CEO Jim Newsome said in a statement. “Such growth enables the Port to continue to make the necessary investments in equipment and infrastructure to support the big ships being deployed to the East Coast today.”

SCPA’s previous annual record was 1.98 million TEUs between 2005-2006.

The agency said it moved a record 1.21 million containers across the docks of its two container terminals in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, surpassing the previous record of 1.13 million boxes from 2004-2005. However, the breakbulj