Sen. Graham unveils his own health care bill

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham unveiled his own plan Thursday for health care reform that would replace parts of the Affordable Care Act, better known by the nickname “Obamacare.”

According to The State newspaper under Graham’s plan, federal funding for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would be turned over to the states through a block grant. It would also keep many of the ACA protections and related taxes in place. One notable exception would be requirements that individuals buy insurance and employers offer it. Republicans strongly opposed the requirements when the law passed in 2010.

Graham released his plan, which is an attempt to win enough Democratic support to repeal the ACA, before Senate GOP leaders had a chance to unveil their revised proposal. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined him as a co-sponsor.

Graham said money should go to the states to address their individual healthcare needs.

The legislation is an effort to pass some Republican goals (such as the repeal of the individual and employer mandates, block grants to states) with Democratic must-haves like a ban on insurers dropping those with preexisting conditions. However, no Democratic senator had yet come out in support of the plan as of Thursday afternoon.