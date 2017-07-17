Autopsy scheduled for inmate killed at Lee Correctional prison

An autopsy is scheduled Monday for an inmate authorities say was killed after a fight in a South Carolina prison this weekend.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Christian Ray died at a hospital near the state prison outside Bishopville Saturday night. A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Ray, who was serving an attempted armed robbery sentence, died after a fight. She did give any more information about what happened, including what caused the death.

Ray was in the third year of his seven-year sentence at Lee Correctional Institute.

Lee Correctional houses a large percentage of South Carolina’s most violent inmates. As a result, riots and other incidents occur more often at what is considered the state’s most dangerous prison.

Ray’s death comes just over a year after one inmate was killed by another at the same prison. And, in April, four inmates were strangled at Columbia facility by others who said they were sick of prison and wanted the death penalty.