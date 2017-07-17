SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Berkeley County’s sheriff says he fired one of his deputies after a suspect escaped custody while staying at a North Charleston hospital.

— New report suggests unauthorized users tried to get access into South Carolina’s voter registration system nearly 150,000 times on Election Day.

— The state Department of Public Safety kicked off a new speed enforcement campaign.

— Authorities say three adults and one child were hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms.