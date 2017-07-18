Darlington prison farm director charged after fight

Darlington County deputies say they have arrested the director of a facility which helps prepare South Carolina inmates for life outside prison.

WPDE-TV reports Darlington County Prison Farm director Ulanda Green was charged Monday with third-degree assault and battery. Deputies say they went to the facility after getting a call about a fight.

No other details about the fight were released, other than that Green is accused of fighting a coworker who was not charged.

The Darlington County Prison Farm is a 51-bed facility outside Darlington which prepares inmates for reentry into society. The facility contracts with the South Carolina Department of Corrections to house state inmates about to be released. The inmates receive work training while holding jobs with Darlington County. It is not affiliated with the county sheriff’s office.

Green has been placed on administrative leave for now.