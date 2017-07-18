SC joins regional speed enforcement campaign ‘Operation Southern Shield’

South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety kicked off a new speed enforcement campaign on Monday known as Operation Southern Shield.

Highway Patrol commander Col. Chris Williamson said at the Statehouse kickoff that the goal is to help people arrive alive by reducing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

“This campaign addresses one of the deadliest and most common violation on our roadways, speed,” he said.

You can expect to see an increase in troopers on interstates this week. “There are some interstate highways that have more of an influx of traffic than others,” he said. “I-95, I-20, I-26, those areas of interstate highways definitely have an influx of traffic where people are traveling from one state to another especially with summer vacations.”

525 people have died on South Carolina roads as of Monday morning.

For the next week, law enforcement from South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee are mobilizing to increase enforcement of speed violations, as well as driving under the influence, distracted driving, and failure to buckle up with the goal of achieving a zero fatality rate for the seven-day period.

Operation Southern Shield focuses on a heavy summer travel period when the rate of fatal and injury crashes within the Southeastern U.S. is higher than any other time of the year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 37 percent of all fatal roadways collisions in South Carolina in 2015 were speed-related.