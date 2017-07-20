Gov. McMaster says Obamacare must go, even after repeal failures

Gov. Henry McMaster said even though the U.S. Senate Republican effort failed to repeal Obamacare it still must go.

McMaster was South Carolina’s attorney general when the Affordable Care Act was enacted. He was one of several state attorneys general to sue the federal government over its implementation.

“It stifles the free market, it just can’t work. So I am fully in favor of the repeal that the president is calling for. It was a bad idea to begin with,” McMaster said after an unrelated press conference earlier this week.

McMaster said that any type of replacement needs to keep the federal government out as much as possible. “The Affordable Care Act has been demonstrated clearly with prices going up, insurances companies bailing out is not the way to do it,” McMaster said.

Last week the governor sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urging that Obamacare be repealed.

In the letter, McMaster asked McConnell to consider a replacement measure that provides a free market accommodation for people with pre-existing conditions. The Republican governor also said he favors reasonable caps on Medicaid spending.