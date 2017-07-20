SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A judge set bond at $5 million for a man accused of intentionally hitting twelve people with his car at a Columbia graveside service.

— SC’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham partnered with a Democratic senator to reintroduce the DREAM Act Thursday.

— Acting director of SC’s youth prisons agency proposes switching to regional detention centers instead of single one in Columbia.

— Crews have reopened all lanes of Interstate 526 after removing downed netting and tarp from Don Holt Bridge.