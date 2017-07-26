Democratic primary heads to runoff, Republicans try Fowler again in House 31 race

Democratic voters will return to the polls in two weeks after no candidate received a majority of votes in the race to replace a Spartanburg seat in the South Carolina House. Republican voters decided to try again with a businessman who lost in last year’s race.

Voters are choosing a replacement for former State Rep. Harold Mitchell, D-Spartanburg, who announced in May he would step down due to health issues.

Among the Democratic candidates, Spartanburg City Councilwoman Rosalyn Henderson Myers received 39 percent of ballots cast (609 votes), while indigent attorney Mo Abusaft received 33 percent. Voters will return to the polls on August 8 to pick a Democratic nominee. Any eligible voter who did not participate in Tuesday’s Republican primary will be able to cast ballots in that race.

On the GOP side, voters chose businessman Mike Fowler. However, he won with just 37 overall votes, reflecting the heavily Democratic-drawn district across the downtown neighborhoods of Spartanburg. Fowler lost to Mitchell in last year’s election.

The special election will be Septamber 26. The winner will serve out the final year of Mitchell’s term.