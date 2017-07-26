Sidney Moorer to go to trial on obstruction of justice charge tied with Heather Elvis disappearance

An Horry County man accused of kidnapping a woman missing since 2013 and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance will head to trial for obstruction of justice next month.

Sidney Moorer is accused of kidnapping 20-year-old Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance. According to WMBF-TV, Moorer will have a separate trial for kidnapping in Georgetown County.

Moorer is accused of lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night she vanished. The revelation came during his first trial last year, which ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Since that trial, a state judge granted a change of venue because prosecutors believed the case had become too well-known among Horry County residents. His new Georgetown County retrial date has not been scheduled yet.

Heather Elvis has not been seen since Dec. 18, 2013. Prosecutors say her cell phone pinged to a tower that night at the Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee. Prosecutors claim Moorer and Elvis had an affair prior to her disappearance. Moorer and his wife Tammy were arrested two months later. Prosecutors have since dropped charges against Mrs. Moorer.