Domestic violence charges to proceed against former Graniteville legislator, despite wife’s request

State prosecutors say they plan to move forward with domestic violence-related charges against a former Graniteville legislator, even though the lawmaker’s wife has asked the case be dismissed.

The Aiken Standard reports the wife of former State Rep. Chris Corley — the victim in the case — sought the dismissal of first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm charges. However, a spokesman for the State Attorney General’s Office said Thursday the charges are too serious to drop.

Corley was arrested by Aiken County deputies in December after they accused him of repeatedly punching his wife in the face and threatening her with his gun in the presence of their children. Mrs. Corley called 911 to report the incident. In the recordings made public after Corley’s arrest, children could be heard shouting for “Daddy” to stop before the call dropped.

The Republican was suspended after his indictment. He eventually resigned from the House of Representatives roughly a month after his arrest — and only after House leaders had begun taking steps to expel him.

Mrs. Corley filled out a dismissal request on July 14, according to The Standard stating only, “I wish to have these charges dismissed because it is in the best interest of my children and myself.” Corley’s attorney told the paper Mrs. Corley felt the case had exacerbated beyond what she actually wanted.

The Attorney General’s Office said Corley’s trial is set to begin Aug. 7. He faces up to 25 years in prison for both charges, although he’ll likely get much less since the December arrest was his first offense.