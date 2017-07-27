SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State prisons director Bryan Stirling told senators there are several reasons for the apparent rise in violence at SC prisons over the past few years

— Authorities say a 65-year-old Edgefield County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a child recorded him sexually assaulting a sibling

— Horse owners are being urged to vaccinate their animals after the discovery of the first two case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis

— State prosecutors plan to move forward with domestic violence charges against a former legislator despite his wife’s request to dismiss